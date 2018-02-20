12-year-old charged after allegedly saying he would shoot people at Brunswick Co. school

A 12-year-old student at South Brunswick Middle School has been charged after he allegedly said he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot people Tuesday, according to Brunswick County Schools officials. (Source: Brunswick Co. Schools)

BCS officials said that students alerted the staff, and the school resource officer took the student into custody. The student reportedly confessed to making the comment.

The student has been suspended and has been charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Officials say they don't believe students are in any danger.

Another 12-year-old student at South Brunswick Middle School was and charged and suspended Friday after saying a shooting was going to take place.

