Law enforcement hosts boater's safety day in Wrightsville Beach

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Wilmington Police Department, NC Wildlife, and USCG Station Wrightsville Beach, will host its first annual boater’s safety day on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Topics of discussion will include launching and recovering your vessel, preparing your boat in the prep lane, and boat ramp etiquette.

A display vessel will be provided by the USCG, who will also answer any maritime questions you may have.

To register, please call 910-798-4228. The class will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is limited to 30 vehicles with boats, so carpooling with friends is recommended.



