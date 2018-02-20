My Turn: We can't change the past but we can learn from our mistakes.

We cannot change the past. But we can learn from our mistakes. (Source: WECT)

The entire shooting incident at the high school in Florida was horrific, and I’m having a hard time coming to grips with the fact the FBI had a tip that the admitted shooter might create that kind of violence and failed to do a sufficient investigation. They dropped the ball and countless people are left to suffer.

Locally, we have a soccer coach at UNCW on paid leave while the university investigates claims of sexual misconduct. We learned this week that a decade ago, both the university and the sheriff’s office were investigating different complaints against the coach unbeknownst to each other. By not communicating, we can now see a system failure that let this community down.

In the New Hanover County Schools system, a popular teacher is currently accused of indecent liberties with his students. The school system said he had no Human Resources complaints against him in his career. But our news team discovered a complaint filed 15 years ago. If it were not for a mother with impeccable record keeping, we might have never known about it.

I’m not here to play the blame game. But I do want to raise awareness that even our leaders can fail. But they need to acknowledge it, move on and work to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

