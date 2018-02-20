NHCS to name its 'Rookie of the Year' at downtown Wilmington event

The New Hanover County Schools Rookie of the Year Award winner will be revealed at a celebration in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday.

The event is taking place at the Coastline Convention Center at noon.

The Rookie of the Year award recognizes teachers who have demonstrated excellence in the first three years of their teaching career.

Five finalists were chosen for the honor, and they will address the audience at the celebration.

The award was created in partnership with the Wilmington Downtown Rotary Club.

This is the award’s second year running.

