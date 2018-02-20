NHCS announces 'Rookie of the Year' teacher

The New Hanover County Schools 'Rookie of the Year' award winner was revealed at a celebration in Downtown Wilmington on Tuesday.

Adriana Poveromo, a 3rd grade teacher at Forest Hills Global Elementary, was awarded 'Rookie of the Year.'

The Rookie of the Year award recognizes teachers who have demonstrated excellence in the first three years of their teaching career.

The award was created to honor and recognize the efforts of new teachers, who are not eligible for educator of the year awards until after their third year of teaching.

The winner received a $1000 credit gift card, and the four other finalist nominees received $500. The prize money came from Rotary donations.

Each county school principal nominated a teacher for the award in October. The teacher must be in their second or third year of teaching to be nominated.

The teachers each submitted a paper about recruiting and retaining new teachers.

A committee of Rotary Club members, NHCS employees, and a UNCW representative scored the essays to identify the top 5 candidates.

Then the 5 candidates were interviewed by the same committees, and the winner was chosen.

The award was created in partnership with the Wilmington Downtown Rotary Club.

This is the award’s second year running.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.