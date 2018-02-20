Truck driver killed in fiery Columbus Co. crash identified

The State Highway Patrol has identified a truck driver who was killed in a fiery crash in Columbus County Sunday night.

According to officials, the wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on US 74/76 about 4.5 miles east of Whiteville.

Ricky Dale Crocker, 49, of Gastonia was traveling east when his tractor-trailer struck a Hyundai passenger car then ran off the road to the right and crashed into some woods. The tractor-trailer then caught on fire.

Crocker died at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.