Kure Beach breaks ground on new fire station

Members of the Kure Beach town council broke ground for a new fire station on Tuesday.

This is just a piece of a project that includes renovations to town hall and their police building.

The project is expected to take about a year to complete and these upgrades are said to meet the town's needs for the next 25 years

Kure Beach Mayor Craig Bloszinsky said this is the beginning of the town's growth.

"This is a beginning. It's not an answer to all of it but this is a beginning to that, and hopefully this is going to see us through the surge. And if it can service everything when we complete it then the next council can decide what has to be done." Bloszinsky said

"We just had a list of problems that needed to be addressed and they're being addressed. It's not inexpensive but they're being addressed well and they're being addressed reasonably at a good cost with our building partners."

The design includes expanding the Town Hall building to add offices, additional document vaults and a larger council room.

The Town Hall building houses three departments. It also includes renovation of the existing police building with expansion into the current fire station for use by the police department.

The new fire station will be constructed on land adjacent to the Town Hall complex, and the traffic and parking layout will be re-designed to add

48 more parking spaces to accommodate residents, visitors and staff.

