WPD investigating after shots fired during armed robbery on S. College Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on S. College Road Tuesday morning.

According to officials, two people were robbed by a suspect with a gun shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of S. College Road.

Officials said shots were fired during the robbery but no one was injured.

The suspect was last seen heading south near the 700 block of Bragg Drive.

