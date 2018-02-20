WPD investigating after shots fired during armed robbery on S. College Road

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on S. College Road Tuesday morning. (Source: WECT)

According to officials, two people were robbed by a suspect with a gun shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of S. College Road.

Officials said shots were fired during the robbery but no one was injured.

The suspect was last seen heading south near the 700 block of Bragg Drive.

ALERT! WPD looking for suspect who just robbed 2 individuals in 3500 blk of S. College Rd. Suspect described as black male, thin, all black clothing. Heading south near 700 blk Bragg Dr. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) February 20, 2018

ALERT! Shots fired during armed robbery no one hurt. Send info on suspect to to Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) February 20, 2018

