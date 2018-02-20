What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza
Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza
Hawaiian Chicken Wings
Spinach Salad
Honey Glazed Carrots
Strawberry Cup
Brunswick County
Carolina BBQ
Oven Fried Chicken
Dinner Roll
Candied Yams
Mac & Cheese
Collard Greens
Fruit Explosion
Columbus County
Country Style Steak w/Gravy
Sliced Ham
Mixed Fruit
Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken or Beef Soft Taco
w/ Lettuce Cheese & Salsa
Fiesta Black Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Peach Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
New Hanover County
Tangerine Chicken w/Rice
Cheeseburger
Glazed Carrots
French Fries
Garden Salad
Mandarin Oranges
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Beans & Franks
Mini Corndogs
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Roll
Kickin’ Pintos
Baby Carrots
Whole Apples
Diced Peaches
Whiteville City Schools
Meatball Sub
BBQ Pork on Bun
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Glazed Carrots
Broccoli Dippers
Fruit Pearls
