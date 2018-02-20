What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza

Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza

Hawaiian Chicken Wings

Spinach Salad

Honey Glazed Carrots

Strawberry Cup

Brunswick County

Carolina BBQ

Oven Fried Chicken

Dinner Roll

Candied Yams

Mac & Cheese

Collard Greens

Fruit Explosion

Columbus County

Country Style Steak w/Gravy

Sliced Ham

Mixed Fruit

Broccoli

Mashed Potatoes

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Chicken or Beef Soft Taco

w/ Lettuce Cheese & Salsa

Fiesta Black Beans

Whole Kernel Corn

Peach Cup

Fresh Orange Wedges

New Hanover County

Tangerine Chicken w/Rice

Cheeseburger

Glazed Carrots

French Fries

Garden Salad

Mandarin Oranges

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Beans & Franks

Mini Corndogs

Turkey & Cheese Salad

Roll

Kickin’ Pintos

Baby Carrots

Whole Apples

Diced Peaches

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Meatball Sub

BBQ Pork on Bun

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Glazed Carrots

Broccoli Dippers

Fruit Pearls

Powered by Frankly