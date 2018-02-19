ECU's Trevon Brown ready for new role with Pirates

East Carolina wide receiver Trevon Brown is ready to take a leadership role for the Pirates.

“The new players look up to me, and we learn together” Brown said Monday at the first day of spring football practice in Greenville.

The rising junior wide receiver also reflected on his college career.



“It’s unbelievable that I am still here,” said Brown about being at ECU. “People say that college is the best time of your life, and it really is. I don’t want to leave here.”

The former New Hanover High School star is coming off a spectacular junior season in which he had 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown ranks fifth all-time in receiving yards for the Pirates.

