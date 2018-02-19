'They Were Here Before Columbus' showing in Wilmington on Feb. 26

An upcoming documentary to be screened in Wilmington makes the claim that there was an African presence in America before Christopher Columbus got here.

In celebration of Black History Month, the documentary, They Were Here Before Columbus, will be shown Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the New Hanover County library on 201 Chestnut Street. It's free and open to the public.

In addition to the movie, people will be able to register to vote or update their voter registration at the event, which is sponsored by the New Hanover Black Leadership Caucus.

Filtered water donations will also be accepted and given to elderly people and low income families to help during the GenX water contamination problem.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.