Cape Fear Academy ready for championship run

The Cape Fear Academy girls’ basketball team hopes to continue its historic season Friday when it faces Carolina Day in the NCISSA playoffs at Westchester Country Day School in High Point.

Since Day 1 of the season, Cape Fear Academy head coach Ray Beatty said he knew his team had talent, and told his seniors four years ago they would win a conference championship.



“I just had the confidence in these ladies,” said Beatty. “I just had to bring them to practice every day, and they stuck by me, even through the rough times, and they believed in what we could build.”

The Hurricanes are making their coach look like a fortune teller. CFA won the conference regular season and tournament titles while piling up a school-record 22 wins.

Now, the team is one win away from playing for a state championship, and the players have become believers.

“I expect us to get into the championship,” said sophomore Chloe Kernan. “I think we can do it if we just keep working hard. If we play the way I know we can play, then I want to be in the championship.”

Carolina Day is one of the best girls’ basketball teams in the state, but Beatty and his Hurricanes are ready for a fight.

“ (Carolina Day has) all this and that,” said Beatty, “but they are in trouble! They have to be shaking because we are coming. The don’t know what they are getting with us.”

