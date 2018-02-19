Bladen Co. residents oppose more hunting regulations

Hundreds packed a Bladen County commissioners meeting on Monday at a public hearing regarding the potential for increased hunting violations.

In January, a man asked the board to consider a law that would make it illegal to hunt or discharge a firearm from or across a state-maintained right-of-way or to retrieve dogs from a public road while in possession of a loaded firearm.

Those who are pushing for this law say shooting on or near public roadways is a threat to public safety.

Joe Britt, who says he was a hunter in the county for 70 years, brought up the issue. He says it's not about restricting hunting.

"The only reason that I have brought this law up, or requested it, is for the safety of the people of Bladen County," said Britt. "I could care less where people dog hunt, where they deer hunt, where they get their dogs at, as long as they don't do it on a public highway. That's for the public. Your hunting is your responsibility."

The majority of speakers at the hearing were opposed to any type of increased regulation, saying most hunters are responsible.

"A lot of people may say it's safety but every hunter, in order to get your hunting license, you have to go through a safety course," said resident Will Cain. "So hunters you do see out on the road, they have had training. I think that might not sit with other folks. They might not know that. For those that don't hunt, you have to pass a safety course in order to get your hunting license."

Cain continued to say respectful hunters would never hunt near another person's property or house. He and others noted that many people violating this courtesy are not from Bladen County.

Commissioner Ashley Trivette says hunting is a big part of Bladen County's heritage.

"I understand that completely. I do believe that there should be less rules and regulations across the board. At the same time...safety is the main priority," said Trivette.

Many also stated concern about restricting Second Amendment rights.

"I would like to state that I would be very guarded personally to vote for anything that would possibly tiptoe around our Second Amendment rights," said Trivette. "I feel like if we start restricting the right to bear arms, then that's just a gateway to other regulations we may see our state facing in the future."

