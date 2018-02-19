Brunswick Co. commissioners approve contract for courthouse project

Brunswick County commissioners on Monday approved a consulting contract worth nearly $1 million as part of the project to renovate and expand the county courthouse. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick County commissioners approved a consultant’s contract to move forward with designing the addition and renovation to the county courthouse.

Commissioners okayed the contract with Sawyer, Sherwood and Associates for $975,800, which according to county documents, will pay for designing, permitting and administering construction of the addition and renovation to the courthouse. Commissioners approved funding for this consulting contract in the budget.

The company will provide:

Schematic Design with presentation and budget opinion

Design Development

Construction Documents with revised budget opinion at midpoint

Bid phase to include assistance with bidder prequalification

Construction Phase Administration

Security consultant work including review of current security process

Design, specify, inspect, and commission security systems

The proposed timeline for completing the project is four-and-a-half years. You can see more details on the project by clicking links in this document: http://bit.ly/2FgVZl4

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

