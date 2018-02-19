'Inefficient and unsafe': Sheriff's office asks county to help replace software system

When talking about their current software system, a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office representative didn't sugarcoat it. Tim Rogers, the information technology director at BCSO, said the system is too old and is "inefficient, vulnerable and unsafe."

Rogers told county commissioners unless a new system is purchased, deputies will continue to have issues accessing records from their patrol cars, efficiently filing paperwork and won't have access to crime analysis technology.

The sheriff's office has been with its current vendor since 2003. An overhaul was supposed to be on its way to help solve the problems, but it never came.

"Think about their safety alone," Mike Forte, Brunswick County commissioner, said. "The guy looking at the computer, who knows what the guy in front of them is doing?"

Rogers told commissioners the software slows down to the point where deputies cannot access a person's previous charges in a timely manner.

"You heard the struggles they go through," Forte explained, convinced the sheriff's office needs the new software. "If they pull you or I over, they have to go through six different sign-in methods just to get info."

Rogers estimates the initial investment for the new vendor will be approximately $1 million. The 9-1-1 money from the state will cover $250,000.

Commissioners told Rogers to continue searching for grants to offset the costs further and they will pay the difference.

