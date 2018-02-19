High School Basketball State Tournament Schedule

Boys
1A
Pender at South Halifax 9pm 2/20
Princeton/Riverside at West Columbus 2/22
2A
Southwest Onslow at Trask 7pm 2/22
3A
Jacksonville at New Hanover 7:30 2/20
South Brunswick at Person 6pm
4A
Ashley at Leesville Road 6:30pm 2/20
Ashley/Leesville at Hoggard 2/22
Girls
1A
Riverside/Ocracoke at East Columbus 2/22
2A
Whiteville at Bartlett Yancey 2/20
Hertford County at East Bladen 6pm 2/20
3A
West Brunswick at Harnett Central 6pm 2/20
Topsail at Union Pines 6pm 2/20
Rocky Mount at New Hanover 6pm 2/20
4A
Apex at Hoggard 6pm 2/20
Enloe/Millbrook at Labey 2/22
