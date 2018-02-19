Carolina Shores asks county to step in, solve flooding problem

Leaders in Carolina Shores asked for the county's help to solve their flooding problems. (Source: WECT)

Since 2016, the Town of Carolina Shores has sunk about $1.2 million into fixing its flooding problems with no luck.

Now, the town wants Brunswick County's help to make sure residents are safe the next time a major storm comes.

"No change is the status quo," Town Administrator John Mendenhall said. "The status quo means that in a peak storm event, a hurricane or large tropical event, there will be catastrophic flooding."

Carolina Shores relies on gravity to remove floodwater from the town. The water travels downhill for approximately 70 miles before dumping into South Carolina.

Mendenhall said when the major storms come, gravity doesn't get the job done. There's too much water, Mendenhall explained, causing backups and flooding in the neighborhood.

Mendenhall presented his solution in front of county commissioners Monday. His plan includes researching the best way to install an emergency relief pump system. The system, if implemented, would redirect floodwater to the Intracoastal Waterway, bypassing the backups leading into South Carolina.

That's a solution that may sit well with residents outraged with the flooding issues that have plagued the town for years.

"The more voices help and we respect and thank those citizens for their help," Mendenhall explained when asked about the role neighbors played in this request. "We are not done with the conversation. We just received a grant to do individual learning and education and engineering methods to make their experience better during floods and to hopefully make them safer."

County commissioners seemed to be on board with the joint partnership to pursue a long-term solution to the flooding problems. One commissioner went on to say Carolina Shores could serve as the "pilot program" and a blueprint for solving flood issues county-wide.

