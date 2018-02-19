Recipe: Get in the spirit of the Olympics by serving up this traditional Korean dish

Chef Gwen Gulliksen of Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe for Beef Bulgogi. (Source: Chef Gwen Gulliksen)
Get in the spirit of the Olympic games with a dish you can serve while watching the action in Pyeongchang.
Chef Gwen Gulliksen of Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe for a traditional Korean dish.
“This is a very popular Korean BBQ recipe that is easy to make at home on the stove,” Gulliksen said. “My kids love it!”
BEEF BULGOGI
(Serves 4-6)
Ingredients:
- Soy Sauce 1 cups
- Mirin ½ cup
- Brown Sugar ½ cup
- Sesame Oil ¼ cup
- Garlic 6 cloves, minced
- Ginger 2 tsp, minced
- Pear ½ grated fine
- Flank Steak 3 lb
- Vegetable Oil 2 Tsp
- Green Onions 1 bunch, sliced thin on the bias
Directions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together the soy, mirin, sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and pear & reserve
- Dry the flank steak off with a paper town then put into a 9x11 pan
- Pour the marinade over the steak and marinate for at least 2 hours refrigerated
- In a heavy fry pan (cast iron works well) heat the oil to medium high in a pan large enough to cook the meat all at once
- When the oil is hot, remove the meat from the marinade (reserve marinade) and sear for five minutes per side until the flank steak is cooked rare to medium rare
- Remove the meat from the pan and slice thinly (about ¼ inch)
- Add the marinade to the pan, bring to a boil then stir in the green onions and sliced steak – stir to coat the steak the with sauce
Serve immediately with steamed white rice.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.