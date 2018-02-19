Recipe: Get in the spirit of the Olympics by serving up this traditional Korean dish

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Get in the spirit of the Olympic games with a dish you can serve while watching the action in Pyeongchang.

Chef Gwen Gulliksen of Cape Fear Community College shared a recipe for a traditional Korean dish.

“This is a very popular Korean BBQ recipe that is easy to make at home on the stove,” Gulliksen said. “My kids love it!”

BEEF BULGOGI

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

Soy Sauce 1 cups

Mirin ½ cup

Brown Sugar ½ cup

Sesame Oil ¼ cup

Garlic 6 cloves, minced

Ginger 2 tsp, minced

Pear ½ grated fine

Flank Steak 3 lb

Vegetable Oil 2 Tsp

Green Onions 1 bunch, sliced thin on the bias

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the soy, mirin, sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and pear & reserve Dry the flank steak off with a paper town then put into a 9x11 pan Pour the marinade over the steak and marinate for at least 2 hours refrigerated In a heavy fry pan (cast iron works well) heat the oil to medium high in a pan large enough to cook the meat all at once When the oil is hot, remove the meat from the marinade (reserve marinade) and sear for five minutes per side until the flank steak is cooked rare to medium rare Remove the meat from the pan and slice thinly (about ¼ inch) Add the marinade to the pan, bring to a boil then stir in the green onions and sliced steak – stir to coat the steak the with sauce

Serve immediately with steamed white rice.

