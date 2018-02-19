SILVER ALERT: Missing Wilmington man possibly in need of medication last seen Feb. 16

The NC Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man out of Wilmington.

According to Wilmington police, Julius Rassin, 22, was last seen on Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Grace Street.

Rassin is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

He is 5-foot-10, weighs 180 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray turtleneck shirt when he was last seen.

Rassin may be in need of medication.

MISSING : 22 yo Julius Rassin. Last seen Feb. 16 at 9pm. 5'10, 180 lbs, wearing blue jeans and grey turtle neck. May be in need of meds. Send info to Text-a-Tip. pic.twitter.com/JXi0rRpHMw — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) February 19, 2018

According to an email from the Cue Center for Missing Persons, Rassin has three tattoos on his forearm. One reads "ALL THAT IS GOOD" and another is the word "YAHWEH" inside of a heart. The third tattoo is Hebrew writing.

A tattoo on his left upper palm reads "Hold Hope" and the temple of Poseidon is tattooed on one of his shoulders.

The Cue Center email said Rassin has no identification and no cell phone and he was last seen in a Wilmington coffee shop at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Anyone with information on Rassin's whereabouts should call the WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

The Cue Center tip line is 910-232-1687.

