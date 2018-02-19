Frustrated residents voice concerns over traffic in one Wilmington neighborhood

The City of Wilmington is looking for ways to fund a traffic improvement project in the Green Meadows neighborhood off Market Street.

The plan, presented before the city council Monday morning, looks at the flow of traffic around Noble Middle School.

Residents were surveyed and the No. 1 concern came back as a bike path and pedestrian safety. Other concerns include signs and traffic signals and school traffic congestion in that neighborhood.

It’s an ongoing traffic problem Wilmington police acknowledged in September. The department provided the following statement to WECT:

“For the past year the Wilmington Police Department’s Traffic Unit has been working with school officials, neighborhood residents and the City’s Planning and Transportation Division on ways to reduce the amount of traffic around Noble and Blair Schools. While our primary job is to ensure safety and enforce the laws, we recently made several recommendations including re-routing traffic to Blair School Road and or separating drop-off and pick-up locations for specific grades.”

Don Bennett, a city traffic engineer, says the current recommendations include:

A roundabout at Green Meadows Drive at St. Nicholas Road that would help slow down traffic.

Signal improvements to facilitate left turns.

Pedestrian and bike improvements that would include roughly a mile of new sidewalks in the neighborhood

A parent pickup lane along Lou Belle Street that would allow parents to wait for their child without impacting the flow of traffic.

The improvements would cost about a $1 million. Currently, about 10 percent of the funds are available to support the project.

The job now is to figure out where to find the rest of the money.

One option is to look at red light camera funding that has been designated to the county school board. That is money collected from traffic tickets that have been generated when people run automated red lights in town. The goal is to see if that money can be directed toward these neighborhood improvements.

