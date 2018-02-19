Columbus County Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint last week.

According to Michele Tatum, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General located at 2448 James B. White Hwy North just outside of Whiteville.

A white male entered the store wearing a camouflage hoodie and pulled out a gun demanding money.

The man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-640-6629.

