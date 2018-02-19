Troopers identify two Marines killed in double-motorcycle crash in Pender County

The NC State Highway Patrol has identified two Marines who were killed in a double-motorcycle crash in Pender County Sunday afternoon.

According to the troopers, the accident happened in the 5400 block of Old Maple Hill Road around 3:40 p.m.

Brent Phelps, 23, was on the first motorcycle and was traveling east on Old Maple Hill Road at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck another motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Collin Cernik.

Both men were ejected from their motorcycles.

Troopers said one of the men died at the scene while the second man died before emergency personnel could get him loaded into an Airlink helicopter.

It's unclear if both men knew each other but they were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

