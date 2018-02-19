Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics Tuesday

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If you can't tune in on your television, here are some live stream links to several of Tuesday events.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

CURLING

6:05 a.m. - Men's round robin: United States vs. Switzerland CLICK TO WATCH

BIATHLON

6:15 a.m. - Mixed relay CLICK TO WATCH

BOBSLED

6:50 a.m. - Women's bobsled runs 1-2 CLICK TO WATCH

NORDIC COMBINED

7:45 a.m. - Large hill 10km CLICK TO WATCH

SNOWBOARDING

7:30 p.m.- Men's snowboard big air qualifying CLICK TO WATCH

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. - Ladies short program CLICK TO WATCH

ALPINE SKIING

9 p.m. - Women's downhill CLICK TO WATCH

FREESTYLE SKIING

9:30 p.m. - Men's ski cross seeding runs CLICK TO WATCH

11:15 p.m. - Men's ski cross elimination heats; men's ski cross quarterfinals; men's ski cross semifinals; men's ski cross small final; men's ski cross big final. CLICK TO WATCH

