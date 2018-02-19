Columbus Co. man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for sex crime with child

A man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to a sex crime with a minor in Columbus County.

James Brandon Godwin pleaded guilty Friday in Columbus County Superior Court to sexual offense with a child.

Godwin was sentenced to between 166-260 months in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office investigated the report of a sex act between Godwin and a child on Nov. 8, 2015.

The child's mother told the court during sentencing that Godwin was a trusted adult in the household at the time of the crime.

