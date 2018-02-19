NHC commissioners table incentives vote for National Gypsum over air emission concerns

The New Hanover County commissioners have suspended a vote on an incentives package for National Gypsum after concerns about a chemical that would be emitted into the air during plant operations.

During Monday morning's public meeting to discuss the proposed incentives, commissioners voiced concerns about the public health impact of formaldehyde which is used by National Gypsum to make drywall products and is air emitted.

James Phipps, a representative for National Gypsum, told commissioners that the plant would release 8.77 tons of formaldehyde a year which the NC Division of Air Quality agreed to. The DAQ issued the company an air permit for its shuttered Wilmington plant on March 4, 2016.

The commissioners will revisit the incentives vote in 30 days after they've had the time to study the possible environmental and health impacts.

The incentive package from the county would offer the company five annual payments of $70,000 provided it hires 51 people with an average salary of at least $57,000 and spends a minimum capital investment of $25 million.

The city of Wilmington will hold a public hearing on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. to consider giving National Gypsum $230,000 worth of incentives to revive the plant which was closed in 2009.

