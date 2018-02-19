What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Buttered Rotini & Cheese

Beef Rotini Lasagna

Cucumber Cup

Garlic Green Beans

Applesauce Cups

Brunswick County

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Garden Salad

Peas & Carrots

Peaches

Columbus County

Fish Filet Sandwich

Taco

Peaches

Baked Beans

Side Salad

Milk

Duplin County

Cheeseburger

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Wedges

Strawberry Cup

Fresh Apple Wedges

New Hanover County

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Egg Rolls

Broccoli

Garden Salad

Frozen Cup

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Manager’s Choice

Whiteville City Schools

Baked Ham

Fish Sticks

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Macaroni & Cheese

Steamed Cabbage

Celery Sticks

Fresh Apple

Powered by Frankly