Report: Truck driver dies in fiery crash in Columbus Co.

The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a crash Sunday night on Hwy 74-76, according to the News Reporter.

The newspaper is reporting that the truck and a car collided just before 9 p.m. about one mile west of Hallsboro Road.

The 18-wheeler went off the road into a wooded area and caught on fire.

According to the report, the truck driver died on impact while the driver of the car was not seriously injured.

