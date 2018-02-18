Brooklyn Arts Center holds art fair

The Brooklyn Arts Center in downtown Wilmington wrapped up the last day of their art fair Sunday. (Source: WECT)

More than 50 artists from the area had their work on display for the public to buy at Art for All.



The executive director of the Brooklyn Arts Center said events like this one help the up and coming part of downtown grow even more.

“North Fourth is Wilmington’s coolest neighborhood at this point. Lots of things being built here, breweries and galleries and studios and apartments and all of that. We're an anchor. Brooklyn Arts Center at the corner of North Fourth and Campbell is an anchor in this neighborhood, so I think doing an event like this helps show everyone else in the city how cool the north side is,” Executive Director Rich Leder said.

Leder said the space will continue to hold events like Art for All.

“It’s about us. It’s about our city. It’s about the people who come from our city,” he said.

