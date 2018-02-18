Columbus County racing team cracks Top 15 at Daytona 500

The Ricky Benton Racing team, based out of Cerro Gordo, placed 14th at the Daytona 500 Sunday. (Source: Ronnie Griffin)

A racing team based out of Cerro Gordo finished 14th at the Daytona 500 Sunday evening.

The Ricky Benton Racing Team avoided a slew of crashes on Daytona International Speedway and finished ahead of well-know NASCAR names, including Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

"We finished 14th, it's a great day!" Ronnie Griffin, car chief for RBR told WECT shortly after the race.

David Gilliland drove the number 92 Ford Fusion for Ricky Benton Racing. His top speed was 199.885 mph and his best lap time was 45.026 seconds.

Despite leading for only one lap, Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 by 0.26 seconds.

