Columbus County racing team cracks Top 15 at Daytona 500 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Columbus County racing team cracks Top 15 at Daytona 500

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
Connect
The Ricky Benton Racing team, based out of Cerro Gordo, placed 14th at the Daytona 500 Sunday. (Source: Ronnie Griffin) The Ricky Benton Racing team, based out of Cerro Gordo, placed 14th at the Daytona 500 Sunday. (Source: Ronnie Griffin)
(Source: Ronnie Griffin) (Source: Ronnie Griffin)
(Source: Ronnie Griffin) (Source: Ronnie Griffin)
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A racing team based out of Cerro Gordo finished 14th at the Daytona 500 Sunday evening.

The Ricky Benton Racing Team avoided a slew of crashes on Daytona International Speedway and finished ahead of well-know NASCAR names, including Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

"We finished 14th, it's a great day!" Ronnie Griffin, car chief for RBR told WECT shortly after the race.

David Gilliland drove the number 92 Ford Fusion for Ricky Benton Racing. His top speed was 199.885 mph and his best lap time was 45.026 seconds.

Despite leading for only one lap, Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 by 0.26 seconds.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Columbus County racing team cracks Top 15 at Daytona 500

    Columbus County racing team cracks Top 15 at Daytona 500

    Sunday, February 18 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-02-18 23:58:36 GMT

    A racing team based out of Cerro Gordo finished 14th at the Daytona 500 Sunday evening.

    More >>

    A racing team based out of Cerro Gordo finished 14th at the Daytona 500 Sunday evening.

    More >>

  • Jeffers Belts Two Round Trippers In UNCW Win

    Jeffers Belts Two Round Trippers In UNCW Win

    Jeffers Belts Two Round Trippers In UNCW Win

    Sunday, February 18 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-02-18 22:42:06 GMT
    Ryan Jeffers celebrates with a teammate after hitting one of his two home runs Sunday afternoon. (Source: WECT)Ryan Jeffers celebrates with a teammate after hitting one of his two home runs Sunday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

    Ryan Jeffers homered twice as part of a four-hit afternoon and UNCW scored late to edge Lehigh, 5-4, on Sunday at Brooks Field.

    More >>

    Ryan Jeffers homered twice as part of a four-hit afternoon and UNCW scored late to edge Lehigh, 5-4, on Sunday at Brooks Field.

    More >>

  • Late Rally Lifts Cougars Past Seahawks

    Late Rally Lifts Cougars Past Seahawks

    Late Rally Lifts Cougars Past Seahawks

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:30 PM EST2018-02-18 04:30:04 GMT
    Late Rally Lifts Cougars Past Seahawks (Source: UNCW)Late Rally Lifts Cougars Past Seahawks (Source: UNCW)

    Colonial Athletic Association frontrunner College of Charleston dipped into its usual recipe for success – a balanced scoring attack with timely baskets – to turn back upset-minded UNCW, 88-74, in the men's basketball home finale for the Seahawks on Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.

    More >>

    Colonial Athletic Association frontrunner College of Charleston dipped into its usual recipe for success – a balanced scoring attack with timely baskets – to turn back upset-minded UNCW, 88-74, in the men's basketball home finale for the Seahawks on Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly