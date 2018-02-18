Columbus County racing team cracks Top 15 at Daytona 500

A racing team based out of Cerro Gordo finished 14th at the Daytona 500 Sunday evening.More >>
Ryan Jeffers homered twice as part of a four-hit afternoon and UNCW scored late to edge Lehigh, 5-4, on Sunday at Brooks Field.
Colonial Athletic Association frontrunner College of Charleston dipped into its usual recipe for success – a balanced scoring attack with timely baskets – to turn back upset-minded UNCW, 88-74, in the men's basketball home finale for the Seahawks on Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.
Freshman Greg Jones and senior Mason Berneboth homered, but Butler dealt the Seahawks their first loss of the season as the Bulldogs clipped UNCW, 6-2, on Saturday at Brooks Field.
The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.
