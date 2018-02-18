Jeffers Belts Two Round Trippers In UNCW Win

Ryan Jeffers homered twice as part of a four-hit afternoon and UNCW scored late to edge Lehigh, 5-4, on Sunday at Brooks Field.



The Seahawks ran their record to 2-1 in their season-opening weekend while Lehigh dropped to 1-3.



UNCW broke a 4-all tie in the seventh inning. Jeffers led off the inning with a double and scored two batters later when David Sheafferdoubled to right center.



Reliever Austin Easter (1-0) picked up the win and junior Clark Cotanailed down his first save of the season, striking out three of the four batters he faced.



Chris Butera (0-1) suffered the loss for the Mountain Hawks in relief.



Jeffers finished with four hits on the day, scored three times and knocked in four runs. The junior catcher belted two-run homers in the third and fifth innings and extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his consecutive games reached base to 26 games.



Greg Jones, a freshman infielder, drew two walks, scored twice and stole a pair of bases for the Seahawks.



Thomas Schumacher collected three hits to lead the LU lineup. Mike Maguire added two hits and knocked in two runs.



Up next: The Seahawks visit nationally-ranked North Carolina on Feb. 20 in a 4 p.m. start. Red-shirt sophomore pitcher Breydan Gorham is slated to make his Seahawks debut with the start.



Inside the box score: UNCW finished with four two-out hits while Lehigh managed two … Lehigh had the game's lone hit with the bases loaded.



Notes: The Seahawks improved to 3-2 against Lehigh … Jeffers hit .545 for the weekend … Cota also picked up a win in UNCW's season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky … Butler knocked off Eastern Kentucky earlier on Sunday and finished with a 4-0 record, UNCW was 2-1, Lehigh 1-2 and EKU 0-3.

