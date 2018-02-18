Second Half Surge Lifts JMU Past Seahawks

HARRISONBURG, Virginia – UNCW surged to a lead early in the second half against Colonial Athletic Association leader James Madison, but the Dukes put together a game-deciding run to hand the Seahawks a 65-48 loss inside the JMU Convocation Center on Sunday afternoon.



The Seahawks, who were playing their penultimate road game of the regular season, dropped to 9-17 overall and 2-13 in the CAA. James Madison upped its record to 18-8 overall and 14-1 in the loop after winning its fourth consecutive game.



Senior guard Madison Raque led the Seahawks with 13 points, including nine in the third quarter, after making 4-of-10 shots from the floor, including a 3-for-6 effort from three-point range.



Redshirt senior forward Jenny DeGraaf contributed 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds while sophomore guard Moriah Crisp dished out a game-high seven assists while adding five points.



Sophomore guard Kamiah Smalls paced the Dukes with a game-high 17 points, knocking down 8-of-17 shots from the field while adding seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Lexie Barrier added 13 points for James Madison.



Key Moment: James Madison overcame a 36-35 deficit by scoring 14 straight points over a 4:34 span to take a 50-35 lead the Dukes did not relinquish.



Up Next: UNCW completes its regular season road schedule on Friday, Feb. 23, with an 11:30 a.m. CAA contest at the College of Charleston. The Cougars defeated the Seahawks, 72-63, on Feb. 9 in Wilmington.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.