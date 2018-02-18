Quick Facebook post report gets teen mental help, not arrest

Police in North Carolina say they were able to get mental help for a student who threatened to bring a BB gun to a high school so a police officer would kill him. (Source: Raycom Media)

Edgecombe County Sheriff's Detective E. W. Muse Jr. says the teen posted on Facebook earlier this month he wanted the officer at SouthWest Edgecombe High School to kill him.



Muse says the teen said he didn't want to hurt students or teachers, so he was ordered to a hospital to get mental treatment and suspended from school for the rest of the year.



Muse told the Rocky Mount Telegram that the incident shows why it is so important for students and others to report any threats or strange behavior.



Information from: Rocky Mount Telegram, http://www.rockymounttelegram.com

