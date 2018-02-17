Diamond Hawks Fall To Butler, 6-2

Freshman Greg Jones and senior Mason Berne both homered, but Butler dealt the Seahawks their first loss of the season as the Bulldogs clipped UNCW, 6-2, on Saturday at Brooks Field.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 while UNCW dipped to 1-1 on the young season.

Gehrig Parker and Tyler Houston finished with two hits apiece for BU to back the strong start of Garrett Christman. The righthander limited the Seahawks to two runs on three hits and struck out seven over six innings. Parker had a double and a home run while Houston added a double.

For UNCW, Jones and Berne belted their first round trippers of the season. No Seahawk had a multi-hit game.

Sophomore starter Zarion Sharpe (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits in three innings of work. He walked one and struck out four.

Next Up: The Seahawks host Lehigh at 2 p.m. on Sunday while Butler plays Eastern Kentucky at 10 a.m.

How it happened: Butler pushed its lead to 3-0 in the fourth when Parker homered to right to open the inning and Christman capped the scoring with a RBI single.

Inside the box score: Both teams finished 1-for-10 with two outs and stranded seven runners on base … UNCW landed its leadoff hitter on base in six innings while BU did so four times … Christman held the Seahawks hitless in nine at bats with runners on base.

Notes: Jeffers extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fourth inning double … He also extended his consecutive games on base streak to 25 with a walk in the second inning … The game was the first between the two programs … The Seahawks struck out 12 times on the afternoon.

