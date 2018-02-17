Diamond Hawks Fall To Butler, 6-2

Colonial Athletic Association frontrunner College of Charleston dipped into its usual recipe for success – a balanced scoring attack with timely baskets – to turn back upset-minded UNCW, 88-74, in the men's basketball home finale for the Seahawks on Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.More >>
Freshman Greg Jones and senior Mason Berneboth homered, but Butler dealt the Seahawks their first loss of the season as the Bulldogs clipped UNCW, 6-2, on Saturday at Brooks Field.More >>
Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash and fellow star point guard Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Ray Allen are among the 13 finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.More >>
Juniors Lacey Fox and Hannah Adamczyk and sophomore Meghan Whitecavage each drove in two runs as UNCW opened its 2018 softball season by splitting a pair of games at the Charlotte First Pitch Classic at Daughtridge Stadium on Saturday afternoon.More >>
After Vonn's disappointing performance in the women's Super G event where she finished sixth, many people on Twitter ridiculed her.More >>
