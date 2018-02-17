Search is on for man accused of robbing Southport gas station

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man accused of robbing a gas station in Southport.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, the man walked into the BP gas station on Southport-Supply Road in Southport around 8:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly robbed the gas station but did not brandish a weapon. No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is approximately six feet tall and was wearing a dark blue t-shirt, tan pants and a camouflage beanie. Investigators said he also has a beard or facial hair.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

