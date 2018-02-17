Victims identified, driver charged in fatal crash in Brunswick County

The three victims in a fatal crash involving multiple cars in Brunswick County Friday night have been identified.

According to State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey Blackwell, a pickup truck was traveling south on US 17 near NC 904 when the driver swerved into the turn lane and hit a van around 8 p.m.

The van, with an elderly couple inside, flew across the highway and was hit by two other vehicles.

Blackwell said both people in the van, Francis Carlisle, 82 and her husband, Leroy Carlisle, 82, were transported to Grand Strand Hospital and died from their injuries.

Blackwell said a passenger, Penny Pigford, 51, from one of the cars involved in the second collision was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The three other people injured in the wreck have since been released from the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, Michael Anthony Johnson, 31, from Wilmington, was arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle. Saturday night, Trooper Blackwell said alcohol was considered to be a factor in the crash.

According to Blackwell, Johnson suffered minor injuries.

Johnson was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He was then booked in the Horry County jail. Blackwell said Johnson will be extradited back to North Carolina.

SHP is investigating the crash.

