Elderly couple among three killed in Brunswick County wreck

Three people died and three others were injured in a Brunswick County wreck involving several cars Friday evening.

According to State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey Blackwell, a pickup truck was traveling south on US 17 near NC 904 when the driver swerved into the turn lane and hit a van around 8 p.m. The van, with an elderly couple inside, flew across the highway and was hit by two other vehicles. Blackwell said both people in the van were transported to Grand Strand Hospital and died from their injuries. Both victims were in their eighties.

Blackwell said a passenger from one of the cars involved in the second collision was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. That victim was in her fifties.

The three other people injured in the wreck have since been released from the hospital.

Charges are expected for the driver of the pickup truck and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. According to Blackwell, the driver of the pickup is 31 years old and suffered minor injuries. The names of the victims have not been released and SHP is investigating the crash.

