Wilmington woman turns 100, shares her secrets of long life

Marie Louise Moriau Walton turned 100 years old on Feb. 17, 2018 and is celebrating with 150 family and friends.

“I think having a sense of humor is the main thing that kept me going all this time,” said Walton. “And of course, my children have helped me a lot, and I hope they have a sense of humor for the rest of their lives.”

Walton moved from Belgium to the United States when she was 28 years old.

Louise has five children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She said practicing moderation has also helped her age in a healthy way.

“I didn’t smoke, and I drank a little bit,” said Walton.

