Seahawks Split Twinbill to Open Season

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Juniors Lacey Fox and Hannah Adamczyk and sophomore Meghan Whitecavage each drove in two runs as UNCW opened its 2018 softball season by splitting a pair of games at the Charlotte First Pitch Classic at Daughtridge Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



After beginning the campaign with a 5-4 victory over Radford, the Seahawks dropped an 8-3 result against Dayton in the nightcap.



Fox went 2-for-6 in the doubleheader with a pair of runs scored and a two-run home run in the win over Radford. Adamczyk, meanwhile, registered a hit in the win over Radford while driving in a run in both contests.



Whitecavage drove in two runs in the win over Radford with a single to left center in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Seahawks a 2-0 lead.



Freshman Emily Langkamp and senior Kelsey Bryan each tallied a pair of hits in the twinbill as UNCW registered 10 hits.



Senior Sarah Davis earned the win in the opener against Radford, throwing a complete game effort with seven strikeouts. Junior Haley Lenderman suffered the loss in the nightcap after allowing five runs on three hits in the opening frame.



Key Moment vs. Radford: Adamczyk drove in the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning with a double down the left field line, scoring Bryan from first base.



Key Moment vs. Dayton: Dayton scored five times on three hits in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-0 lead the Flyers did not relinquish. UNCW trimmed the deficit to 5-3 in the third inning before the Flyers added three more runs to earn the victory.



Coach Kristy Norton Says: "We really struggled on the defensive side of the ball and must make plays to shut down big innings. Offensively, we can push more runs across, but our hitters were inconsistent in their approach today. We will look to make some adjustments on both sides of the ball to play more competitively tomorrow."



Up Next: The Seahawks complete their opening weekend by playing a pair of games at the Charlotte First Pitch Classic. UNCW faces Radford at 12:30 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. contest against the host 49ers to close out the tournament.

