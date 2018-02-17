Wilmington Fan Expo and Comic Con draws hundreds

“I want to share my art with everybody,” said the creator, who spent more than a year constructing the suit. “And let everybody know that anybody can do this, and if you put enough heart into this.” (SOURCE: WECT)

The 2018 Wilmington Fan Expo and Comic Con drew 67 vendors and hundreds of attendees to celebrate a wide variety of film, TV, comic book, and web entertainment.

Vendors included comic book stores, independent craft makers, collectors, and many more.

Eastern Exotics brought a live Macaw parrot, tarantula, frog, alligator, and 16-foot python. Their booths sold items to help pay for the care of the animals at Eastern Exotics.

A man who built a large-size Optimus Prime suit also shared his work.

The creator said this is his third fictional suit.

