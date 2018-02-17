Doctor, nurse from Vegas mass shooting speak to Wilmington-area healthcare providers

Healthcare leaders who cared for patients in the hours after the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas spoke to healthcare workers in Downtown Wilmington on Saturday. (SOURCE: WECT)

Healthcare leaders who cared for patients in the hours after the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas spoke to healthcare workers in Downtown Wilmington on Saturday.

The presentation, titled “The Vegas Massacre - What We Had, What We Did: Lessons Learned from Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center,” was part of the 29th annual Trauma & Acute Care Symposium.

“Every mass casualty event is heartbreaking,” said Jeffrey Murawsky, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, NV, which cared for more than 200 gunshot wounds after the mass shooting.

“We want to share those lessons with as many people as we can,” said Murawsky about the lifesaving measures the hospital took to care for the injured. “We want to get better and prevent more casualties.”

Murawsky reminded the audience of the importance of communicating with other healthcare facilities in the area, which can provide supplies, medicine, and staff during extreme situations.

“Have a really good plan for all of the contingencies that you think are not going to happen, because they are going to,” said Murawsky. “Bad weather, computer goes down, rain, snow slush, people getting sick, you need to have a plan for all of it.”

One doctor in the audience was Tom Clancy, Medical Director at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) Trauma Center.

NHRMC has a plan in place should a mass trauma occur triggering an influx of injured patient, according to Clancy.

“People walk there, people run there, people come in the back of cars, in the trunks of cars, many do not come by ambulance, many come unannounced, many come unidentified, and many come unconscious,” said Clancy. “So coming right through the front door, there are logistics issues with getting everybody triaged, or sorted out."

NHRMC conducts mass trauma drills twice a year to refine their plans and determine areas that need work, according to Clancy.

“The patients taught us this: You have to remain calm during the chaos. And you have to take care of each other – the patients, the staff, and yourself,” said Dorita Sondereker, Administrative Director of Emergency Services at the hospital that cared for patients after the 2017 Vegas shooting.

“The advice I’d give to any medical professional is take care of the patient, take care of yourself, because doing it right is redefined. It’s never the same,” said Sondereker.

“Nationwide, part of the equation is dealing with mental health disorders, and making sure we can recognize people in distress, and take care of before they go into a crisis mode,” said Sondereker.

The symposium for physicians, advanced practitioners, registered nurses, EMTs, paramedics, first responders is sponsored by New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the South East Area Health Education Center (SEAHEC).

