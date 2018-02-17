New Wilmington heart clinic aims to educate people about the dangers of A-fib

While many are concerned with the increasing cases of the flu, there is another medical condition that is affecting people young and old, causing a loss of energy.

Left untreated, it could result in a stroke.

A clinic opening soon in Wilmington is aimed at educating more people about atrial fibrillation, better known as A-fib.

Elton John and Gene Simmons have something in common with Wilmington real estate agent Mary Bridges: they all have A-fib.

Bridges has always been active and in good health, working, raising her four children and enjoying life in the Cape Fear Region. But her A-fib came on quickly, taking all of her energy and determination. It was fast and furious.

"It started last May and I felt like someone knocked me into a wall," said Bridges, who was diagnosed with A-fib last summer. "All I wanted to do is go crawl back into the bed."

Bridges is one of over six million people who has been diagnosed with A-fib, but there are millions more who have it and don't ever know it.

A classic sypmtom is a feeling that a fish is flopping around in your chest, creating a fast and fluttery sensation.

"The symptoms for atrial fibrillation can really be extreme, like palpitations, chest pain, your heart racing, but they can also be very subtle, like having decreasing energy or shortness of breath, so it is really important to see your doctor about this," said Dr. Meena Rao of Cape Fear Heart Associates.

Your heart has four chambers that pump blood. The two upper chambers are the atria; the two lower chambers are the ventricles.

A-Fib keeps the atria and ventricles from working together normally. As a result, not all of the blood gets pumped from the atria into the ventricles.

There are some things you can do to help avoid getting A-fib.

"Keeping your blood pressure under control, making sure your diabetes is under control, that you are doing regular exercise, those are the things that can help prevent atrial fibrillation," said Rao.

Fortunately, there are treatment plans to restore your heart to the proper rhythm and medications to make adjustments to your heartbeat.

Another treatment is a procedure known as cardioversion. Doctors send brief electrical shocks that reset your heart's rhythm back to normal.

But if the medications don't work or the cardioversion is not successful, you may be a candidate for a pulmonary vein ablation. In this procedure, a catheter is inserted into the left atrium, where most A-fib originates, and creates scar tissue to prevent the abnormal electrical signals to form.

The worst thing you can do is nothing at all because A-fib raises your risk for a stroke fivefold. Blood can pool in the muscle, causing clots to form and if a clot makes its way to an artery that carries blood to the brain, a stroke can be the result.

The new clinic opening at the Cape Fear Heart Center will provide an ample amount of education about the disease.

"It is going to involve a team-based approach to atrial fibrillation that revolves on education for the patients about A-fib, the opportunity to meet other patients with atrial fibrillation, talk about ablations, really understand this disease and what the different kinds of treatment are," said Rao.

"If your body is not responding the way you think it should, then you need to do something about it. You need to see a physician," Bridges said.

