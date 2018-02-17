Cumberland County cold case murder suspect arrested in Arkansas

Detectives in Arkansas have arrested a 42-year-old sex offender in connection with the slaying of a woman in 2002 in Cumberland County, police say.

Isaac McDonald, 42, was indicted Monday on a charge of first-degree murder of Janet Norris in Cumberland County, police in Arkansas said.

Norris was found dead in a car’s trunk in woods in 2002, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office told CBS North Carolina.

“The information that we have received from the county is that Mr. McDonald was in a relationship with the female that was found deceased there and it has taken them this long to put everything together and finally indict Mr. McDonald on this charge,” Fort Smith Police Cpl. Anthony Rice told KFSM.

McDonald, who was on parole, was arrested at his residence in Fort Smith. He was taken to a local jail to await extradition to North Carolina, police said.

Cumberland County deputies didn’t immediately identify the victim in the 2002 case.