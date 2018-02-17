What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Sloppy Joe
Grilled Cheese
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Puffs
Diced Pears
Brunswick County
Manager’s Choice
Columbus County
Cheeseburger
Chicken Nuggets
Pears
Oven Fries
Green Peas
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Nuggets w/Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli w/ Cheese Sauce
Mixed Fruit Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Nuggets w/Rice & Gravy
Pork BBQ w/Hushpuppies
Coleslaw
Baked Potato
Green Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Garlic Toast
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad
Roll
Steamed Corn
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Mixed Fruit
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Corndog Nuggets
Chic Filet on Bun
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Pinto Beans
Sliced Tomatoes
Pineapple Tidbits
