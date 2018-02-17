What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Sloppy Joe

Grilled Cheese

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Puffs

Diced Pears

Brunswick County

Manager’s Choice

Columbus County

Cheeseburger

Chicken Nuggets

Pears

Oven Fries

Green Peas

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Chicken Nuggets w/Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Broccoli w/ Cheese Sauce

Mixed Fruit Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken Nuggets w/Rice & Gravy

Pork BBQ w/Hushpuppies

Coleslaw

Baked Potato

Green Salad

Diced Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Garlic Toast

Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad

Roll

Steamed Corn

Fresh Broccoli

Side Salad

Mixed Fruit

Apple Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Corndog Nuggets

Chic Filet on Bun

PB&J Pocket

Chef Salad

Pinto Beans

Sliced Tomatoes

Pineapple Tidbits

Powered by Frankly