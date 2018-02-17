High School Conference Tournament Final Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Conference Tournament Final Scoreboard

Boys 

Mideastern Conference Tournament final

South Brunswick 38, New Hanover 58 

Coastal 8 Conference Tournament final

Trask 48, East Carteret 42

Girls 

Mideastern Conference Tournament final

Laney 55, Hoggard 39 

Three Rivers Conference Tournament final

East Bladen 58, West Columbus 38

