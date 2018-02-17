High School Conference Tournament Final Scoreboard

Boys
Mideastern Conference Tournament final
South Brunswick 38, New Hanover 58
Coastal 8 Conference Tournament final
Trask 48, East Carteret 42
Girls
Mideastern Conference Tournament final
Laney 55, Hoggard 39
Three Rivers Conference Tournament final
East Bladen 58, West Columbus 38
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.