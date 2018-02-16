Ricky Benton Racing getting backup car ready for Daytona 500

Ricky Benton Racing is working overtime to be ready for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

On Thursday, David Gilliland and the No. 92 Ford crashed on lap 47 of the first Can-Am Duel that set starting positions for the race.

RBR’s No. 92 will start 39th in a backup car.

"(The race team has) done a good job getting the backup car turned around,” said Gilliland.

The team put the motor from the qualifying car into the backup

“The guys are working super hard, and I’m really impressed with the work the guys have done,” Gilliland said. “I feel good about the 500 when it comes around."

The Daytona 500 is Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

