Senior Jenny Degraaf leads UNCW past William & Mary

UNCW senior Jenny DeGraaf scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds as the Seahawks beat William & Mary 64-49 in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball game at Kaplan Arena on Friday.



Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench for UNCW (9-16, 2-12 CAA).



It’s the Seahawks’ first win in Williamsburg, Va., since Jan. 8, 2013.



UNCW plays again Sunday at James Madison. Tip-off against CAA-leading JMU is scheduled for 2 p.m.



