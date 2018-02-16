Senior Jenny Degraaf leads UNCW past William & Mary - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. (AP) -

UNCW senior Jenny DeGraaf scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds as the Seahawks beat William & Mary 64-49 in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball game at Kaplan Arena on Friday.

Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench for UNCW (9-16, 2-12 CAA).

It’s the Seahawks’ first win in Williamsburg, Va., since Jan. 8, 2013.

UNCW plays again Sunday at James Madison. Tip-off against CAA-leading JMU is scheduled for 2 p.m.         

