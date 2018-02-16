Senior Jenny Degraaf leads UNCW past William & Mary

UNCW senior Jenny DeGraaf scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds as the Seahawks beat William & Mary 64-49 in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball game at Kaplan Arena on Friday.
Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench for UNCW (9-16, 2-12 CAA).
It’s the Seahawks’ first win in Williamsburg, Va., since Jan. 8, 2013.
UNCW plays again Sunday at James Madison. Tip-off against CAA-leading JMU is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.