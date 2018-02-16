Senior Jordon Talley to start Saturday despite technical foul

UNCW senior guard Jordon Talley will start Saturday on Senior Night when the Seahawks host the College of Charleston.

Talley received a technical foul in the first half of the Seahawks’ 87-63 win over Elon on Thursday at Trask Coliseum. It’s been UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath’s policy not to start a player the game after he receives a technical.

“I told him he put me in a really tough spot,” McGrath said.

McGrath allowed the team to make the decision on whether Talley would start. In the locker room after Thursday’s game, McGrath said Talley’s teammates voted quickly to allow him to start Saturday.

“Now if that technical foul was the difference in the game, I wouldn’t start him,” said McGrath.

Charleston and UNCW tip off Saturday at 7 p.m. in Trask.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.