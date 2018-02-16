Town officials reopen Freeman Park to vehicle traffic

The town of Carolina Beach has reopened Freeman Park to vehicle traffic despite a rope fence that originally caused the closure remaining in place.

On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Coastal Management ordered Freeman Beach LLC to remove the rope fence that was illegally installed at Freeman Park.

The fence, along with rows of dune grass, caused Carolina Beach officials to close the park to vehicular traffic last week due to safety concerns.

The state ordered Freeman Beach LLC to remove the fence by 5 p.m. Monday, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the fence has not been removed.

Town officials encourage drivers to remain alert and use caution when driving around or in close proximity to any of the obstructions that may exist in the Freeman Park travel lanes.

Carolina Beach officials announced on Facebook Monday that it will not provide refunds for anyone who purchased an annual pass to the park.

Last Wednesday, Town Manager Michael Cramer said Freeman Park was closed Wednesday night "due to the current beach obstructions and to preserve the public safety and reduce the likelihood of accidents at night."

"Representatives from the Freeman Beach LLC, who own private property on Freeman Park, have installed posts, rope and sea oats plantings, which encroach on the area of historical public beach," Cramer said in a letter posted to Facebook. "Town staff alerted CAMA to the situation and CAMA will be discussing the property owners interpretation of the rules and regulations that govern the North Carolina Coast. Neither the town nor CAMA was consulted on this project and we were unaware of the activity until this morning."

Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson said Thursday afternoon that a private landowner submitted a CAMA permit to install sand fencing along the north end of Freeman Park, but the area where they put the posts, rope and seat oats plants was not included in the permit.

