Carolina Beach leaders hopeful Freeman Park will open soon

Carolina Beach town officials announced that Freeman Park is closed until further notice after a company that own private property in the park reportedly installed posts and rope. (Source: WECT)

The North Carolina Department of Coastal Management has ordered Freeman Beach LLC to remove wooden posts that were illegally installed at Freeman Park.

Those posts, along with rows of dune grass, caused Carolina Beach officials to close the park to vehicular traffic due to safety concerns.

The state has ordered Freeman Beach LLC to remove the posts by 5 p.m. Monday.

In a letter posted on the Town of Carolina Beach Facebook page, Town Manager Michael Cramer said Freeman Park was closed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night "due to the current beach obstructions and to preserve the public safety and reduce the likelihood of accidents at night."

"Representatives from the Freeman Beach LLC, who own private property on Freeman Park, have installed posts, rope and sea oats plantings, which encroach on the area of historical public beach," Cramer said in the letter. "Town staff alerted CAMA to the situation and CAMA will be discussing the property owners interpretation of the rules and regulations that govern the North Carolina Coast. Neither the town nor CAMA was consulted on this project and we were unaware of the activity until this morning."

Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson said Thursday afternoon that a private landowner submitted a CAMA permit to install sand fencing along the north end of Freeman Park, but the area where they put the posts, rope and seat oats plants was not included in the permit.

