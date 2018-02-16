Hospital locked down temporarily when two are admitted with gunshot wounds

New Hanover Regional Medical Center was on a temporary lockdown Friday night after two people with gunshot wounds were admitted.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department said police responded to a shots fired call just before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Buckingham Avenue.

One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other is in surgery with a gunshot wound.

Dandron said it is not uncommon for the hospital to be locked down when victims of gunshot wounds are admitted. The lockdown has since been lifted.

WPD is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call 910-343-3600. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 910-763-3888 or 1-800-531-9845.

